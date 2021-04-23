Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Cut to $223.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $247.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HELE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Helen of Troy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.60.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $229.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $136.15 and a one year high of $265.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

