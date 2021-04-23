Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 542,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 89,976 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $279,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 105.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.45. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

