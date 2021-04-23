Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 25,400 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after acquiring an additional 623,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $123.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average is $105.90.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

