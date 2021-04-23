Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $2.84 Million in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 149,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VOXX International by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in VOXX International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.76 million, a P/E ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

