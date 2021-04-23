Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $3.18 Million in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 1.00% of Centrus Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $21.82 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $177,225.00. Also, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $278,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $987,345. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.