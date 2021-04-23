Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

Whirlpool stock opened at $233.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.00. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $99.89 and a 12 month high of $246.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

