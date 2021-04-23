Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Lands’ End as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth about $36,700,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 47,523 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 30,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $727,051.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,381 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LE opened at $24.00 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $783.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $538.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

