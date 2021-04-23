Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 103,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

NYSE IPG opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

