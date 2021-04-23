Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $82.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $84.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

