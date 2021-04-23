Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.17

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 356310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.84.

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

