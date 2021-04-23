Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Herman Miller by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.17. 15,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,554. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

