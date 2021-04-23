Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HESAY. Bank of America raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of HESAY traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,138. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.