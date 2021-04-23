HeroNode Hits Market Cap of $627,808.38 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $627,808.38 and $40.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00066313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00092314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.01 or 0.00673529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.34 or 0.08270877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051271 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.