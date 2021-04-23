Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

HTH traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 596,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,480. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 29,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $982,511.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,945.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

