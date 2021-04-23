Hochschild Mining’s (HCHDF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

