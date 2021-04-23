Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

HEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.