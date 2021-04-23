Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

