Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International updated its FY21 guidance to $7.75-8.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.45. 148,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,664. The company has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.34. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

