HSBC Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $98.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at HSBC from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.09.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

