Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $79.00 at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.15.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $65.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $70.29.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after buying an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after buying an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hub Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 226,586 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

