Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. CX Institutional lifted its position in Aflac by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Aflac stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.52. 69,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

