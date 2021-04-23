Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,766. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,012,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 573,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 105,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

