Hugh Scott-Barrett Acquires 65,000 Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Stock

BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) insider Hugh Scott-Barrett acquired 65,000 shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

Shares of LON BCPT opened at GBX 79.80 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.69. The stock has a market cap of £637.86 million and a PE ratio of -27.71. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 49.20 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 86 ($1.12).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.43%.

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

