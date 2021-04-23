Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

HBAN traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,510,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

