Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Macquarie upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

