HYCON 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.03 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $1.03 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000060 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00122682 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,505,273 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,505,272 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

