Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) traded down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.56 and last traded at $62.56. 8,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 443,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

HYFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.88.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,089,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

