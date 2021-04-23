Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €550.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been given a €550.00 ($647.06) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hypoport stock opened at €489.00 ($575.29) on Wednesday. Hypoport has a 1-year low of €301.00 ($354.12) and a 1-year high of €618.00 ($727.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €451.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €498.69.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

