Iberdrola’s (IBDRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.59. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

