IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 96,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,071. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

