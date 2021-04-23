IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $240.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.78.

IDEX stock opened at $224.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.84. IDEX has a one year low of $141.86 and a one year high of $226.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

