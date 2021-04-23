IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Booking by 7.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,705,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

BKNG opened at $2,347.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,366.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,116.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,489.41. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

