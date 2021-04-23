IFG Advisory LLC Buys 4,141 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,981,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,187,000 after purchasing an additional 667,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,613,000 after acquiring an additional 262,863 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

