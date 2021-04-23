IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $146.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

