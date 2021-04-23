IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,763 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,138,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 94,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

CODX opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $255.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of -3.30.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

