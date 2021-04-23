IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,935 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.4% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.10 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.67%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.