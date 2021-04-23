IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised IGO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get IGO alerts:

Shares of IPGDF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918. IGO has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $5.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.