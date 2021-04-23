iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 54.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

