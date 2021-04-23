IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $63.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,914. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

