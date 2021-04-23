Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

IKNA opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.