Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%.

Independent Bank stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.16%.

INDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

