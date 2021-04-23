Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Gap Down to $81.75

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.75, but opened at $77.78. Independent Bank shares last traded at $79.63, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

