Ink Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,320.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $6,320.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00068067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00092460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.02 or 0.00676764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.19 or 0.08099187 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

