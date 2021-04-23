Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Separately, CL King increased their target price on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.12.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

