Insider Buying: Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Buys 89,555 Shares of Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) insider John Schlederer acquired 89,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$27,762.05 ($19,830.04).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, John Schlederer acquired 17,911 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$5,194.19 ($3,710.14).

On Wednesday, April 7th, John Schlederer bought 32,946 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$9,389.61 ($6,706.86).

On Monday, March 8th, John Schlederer bought 259,588 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$70,607.94 ($50,434.24).

On Wednesday, February 24th, John Schlederer bought 7,717 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$2,392.27 ($1,708.76).

On Monday, February 15th, John Schlederer acquired 392,283 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$116,508.05 ($83,220.04).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.87.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Academies Australasia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Academies Australasia Group Company Profile

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

