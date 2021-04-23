Insider Buying: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Buys $36,500.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Robert H. Kluge purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 0.65. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 59,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.