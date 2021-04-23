Insider Selling: Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) Insider Sells £42,600 in Stock

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) insider Louis Jules Hydleman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total transaction of £42,600 ($55,657.17).

Shares of LON:CBP opened at GBX 283 ($3.70) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 228.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of £187.95 million and a PE ratio of 29.79. Curtis Banks Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 293 ($3.83).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Curtis Banks Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

About Curtis Banks Group

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

