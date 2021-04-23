Insider Selling: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Sells $288,342.36 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $288,342.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jakob Loven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jakob Loven sold 33,162 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $696,733.62.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jakob Loven sold 32,636 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $744,100.80.

On Monday, April 12th, Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $415,959.84.

On Thursday, April 8th, Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,934,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,966,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

