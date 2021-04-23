Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells 786 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The business had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,875,000 after buying an additional 977,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,828,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after buying an additional 285,694 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,561,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 364,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after buying an additional 139,482 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

