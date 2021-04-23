Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $127,125.00.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Twitter by 771.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after acquiring an additional 946,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

